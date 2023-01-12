Julie Ann Wakefield

Julie Ann (Rote) Wakefield, age 64, of East Prospect, died peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023. Born in York on February 27, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Anna (Fisher) Rote. She was the loving wife and best friend of Samuel G. Wakefield who preceded her in death on March 13, 2009.
Julie was a graduate of Eastern York High School. She was an assembler for Ultra Intelligence and Communications, formerly Herley in Lancaster. She was a member of Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church and loved to sing on the church choir for many years.
Julie loved to take long drives with Sam, one of their favorite destinations was Assateague Island. She enjoyed painting and watching New Jersey Devils Hockey and Hershey Bears Hockey, she and Sam were former season ticket holders with the Bears. Most recently, she was a member of the York Revolution Baseball Silver Sluggers. She also loved spending time with her cat "Billy".
Julie is survived by her brother Dennis Rote, and his wife Sue and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with her Pastor Jerry Schmidt officiating. Private interment in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens will be held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will take place at the church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julie's memory may be made to Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service. 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.