Julie Ann Ness, 74, of Columbia, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She was the wife of Mervin G. Ness with whom she was married 52 years. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. and Gladys Kramer Runkle.
A graduate of Columbia High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Julie worked as a commercial artist in York. She worked at Dairy Queen and retired from Giant Foods where she was employed as a cake decorator. Julie had her own ceramic shop in Columbia during the 1970's "Ceramic World" where she taught ceramic classes.
Julie enjoyed making homemade candy and home cooked meals for her daughter's bakery, JillyBeans Sweet Shoppe in Wrightsville, going to the casinos with her family and making homemade crafts to sell at craft shows.
She loved going out to eat and spending time with her family. Julie was very much looking forward to seeing her two youngest grandchildren graduate from high school this year and go off to college in the fall along with attending her granddaughter's upcoming wedding.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Steven Ness, Shannon Ness, Jillian Ness, Jason Ness; grandchildren, Madison Combs, Erin Ness, Katie Ness, Hunter Ness, Tanner Ness and Cassidy Cook. Her sister, Evelyn, wife of Douglas Baer and brothers, Robert, husband of Linda Runkle and Chester Runkle also survive.
At Julie's request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Mount Joy Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
