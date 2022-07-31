Julie A. Waltman-Gechter, 52, of Oley, entered into rest on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Joseph Gechter for over 30 years. Julie was born in Lancaster County to Ronald Waltman of Peach Bottom and Carmen Freiler (Tony) of Florida. She was a 1988 graduate of Solanco High School.
Julie was a talented and passionate dog groomer, whose skill has been recognized on numerous occasions in professional competitions and championships. She owned and operated Artistry in Motion Pet Styling for ten years. She treasured her family and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children: Joel, Jeremiah, and Justina; her brother, Jamie (Kelly) Waltman of Peach Bottom; her sister, Kristie (Michael) Lintner of Columbia; and her loving nieces and nephews. Julie is also survived by her beloved poodle, Cezanne, her Maltese, Tinkerbell and cat, Lulu.
Services will be at the discretion of the family.
