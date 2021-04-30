Julie A. Riches, 46, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
She was born in Lansdale to Robert R. Riches of Bushkill and Ann M. (Dunlap) Stauffer, wife of Jeffrey A. Stauffer of Ephrata.
Julie was a medical assistant. In her youth she loved dancing and performing in her school's talent shows. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was very outgoing and always had a smile on her face.
In addition to her parents, Julie is survived by her fiancé, Kevin P. Hewitt; two daughters, Carly J. Riches, wife of Jamie R. Strasser, Isabella Hewitt; two granddaughters, Madison and Meadow A. Strasser and a sister, Robin L., wife of Frank D. Ficca.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 5 to 6 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julie's memory may be made to the Down Syndrome Achievement Center Gigi's Playhouse, 2503 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or www.gigisplayhouse.org/lancaster.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.