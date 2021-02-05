Julie A. Kilby, 70, of Pequea passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on March 10, 1950 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Violet Harris Galzerano. She was the wife of James R. Kilby who preceded her in death on May 15, 1989.
Julie had worked as a CNA for Quarryville Presbyterian Home for several years. She loved to watch Hallmark movies, going to the beach, traveling out West and being with her grandchildren.
Julie will be missed by her daughter, Melissa A., wife of Timothy Creasy of Pequea; her son, Brian K. Kilby companion of Elaine Shulze of Gap; grandchildren, Timothy, Mitchell, Kayla, Alishia, Cheyenne, Marissa, Katlyn, Kayin, Dalton, Tyler, Alekzander, Alexis, Xavier and Katrina and 7 great-grandchildren. Julie deeply missed her son, Brandon J. Kilby who passed away January 5, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Libby Myers.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Julie's funeral service on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2 PM with Mary Burger officiating from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 1 to 2 PM. Interment will be held in the Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery. For other information please call 717-872–1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.Melaniescheidfh.com Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »