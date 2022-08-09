Juliann Ford Bloom, 88, of Strasburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Garden Spot Retirement Village in New Holland. She was the widow of the late Charles Bloom. Born in the village of Ercildoun, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Worth Ford and Elizabeth Webster Ford.
Juliann was a 1951 graduate of the former Scott High School in Coatesville. She then continued her education at West Chester University in West Chester, PA.
She was employed by the Lampeter Strasburg School District as a schoolteacher.
She was a longtime devoted member of the Fallowfield Friends Meeting in Ercildoun.
She adored her grandchildren and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed swimming, painting, and baking. While her children were young, she was heavily involved in scouting.
She is survived by four children: Vicki L. Chandler and husband James of West Grove, PA, Lisa Wolf and husband Al of Denver, PA, Sharon Bielmyer and husband Henry of Holtwood, PA and Daryl Bloom and wife Lisa of Hummelstown, PA, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one brother Ronald Ford of Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by one son Jeffery Bloom.
Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Fallowfield Friends Meetinghouse, 800 Doe Run Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 or online at pkdcure.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com