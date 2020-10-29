Julia V. Mylonas

Julia Mylonas, 92, of Lancaster, died peacefully in her home with her husband and daughters by her side on the morning of October 27, 2020.
Born September 1, 1928, in St. George Sikousis, Chios, Greece, Julia was the youngest and last surviving child of Stamatis and Maria Manolakis. She was the sibling of the late George Manolakis, Lemonia Hahalis, Kalliope Flouras, and Angeliki Flouras. She is survived by her husband Vasilios, and three children: Nicholas, Angela Platis and her husband George, and Stamatia Bougiamas and her husband Steve; five grandchildren, Constantine, and Evangelia Chrysovalantou Platis, and Michael, Maria (wife of Gregory Fat), and Vasili Bougiamas.
In 1958, Julia married Vasilios Mylonas in St. George Sikousis, Chios, Greece. On February 20, 2020, they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. In 1966, Julia immigrated to the United States with her husband and three children onboard the Anna Maria ocean liner arriving in New York. In 1972, the family was honored to become American Citizens.
Julia was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and a loving and giving person. She spent her days praying, reading religious material, caring for her special-needs son, and spending time with her family. She volunteered her time, talents, and money towards the churches, monasteries, and missionaries.
She was an active longtime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, the Philoptochos Society, and St. George Sikousis Society. She volunteered annually at the Greek Food Bazaar and participated in Bible studies.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA, 17603, where a viewing will take place beginning at 9 AM until time of services. Servicces will be live streamed on YouTube. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julia's memory may be made to Holy Protection Monastery, 1 St. Joseph's Way, White Haven, PA 18661 (holyprotectionmonastery.org) or to the Philoptochos Society, in care of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com