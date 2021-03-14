Julia M. Ceresini, 69, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Womelsdorf, Julie was a daughter of the late Herbert & Edith Fidler and the loving wife to John D. Ceresini.
Julie was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, class of 1969. She met John that same year and for 52 more, they faithfully traveled life's ups & downs together. Julie was one of the original ‘Zinn's-girls,' waitressing for the former Zinn's Diner, and now Park Place Diner, for over 45 years. To Julie, diner patrons and co-workers were family; she loved her job because she truly loved those she served. Raising two boys, she demonstrated a balance of love and discipline and participated in her family's passion of martial arts instruction. She was the kind of mom who all the kids referred to as ‘Mom.' Julie was a warrior, a defender of the underdog, and an advocate for the weak. She could bring out the best in everyone and never turned anyone away. The warmth of Julie's friendship and the depth of her love will forever be remembered.
In addition to her husband, Julie is survived by two sons, Curtis M. (Sheila) Ceresini of Ephrata and Devon M. (Laura) Ceresini of Levittown; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter on the way. She was predeceased by a grandson, David C. Ceresini.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Mar. 20th from 3 to 5 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions to Child Find of America, http://childfindofamerica.org/donate/, PO Box 277, New Paltz, NY 12561. www.goodfuneral.com
