Julia L. Kyle, 83, of Mount Joy, went to walk with Jesus in the garden on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Manor Care, Dallastown. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Anna E. (Leibschultz) Loewen.
Julia was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1956. She retired from the Department of Agriculture in New Holland in 2003 after 29 years of service. Julia was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren in Mount Joy. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Julia is survived by four children, Reverend Tracey Utermahlen, wife of Greg of York, Teresa Goss of Mount Joy, Tanja Stynes, wife of Trevor of Maytown, and Wayne Kyle, Jr., husband of Jeanne of York; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Miriam Stum of Elizabethtown, Lena Miller, wife of Ken of Bala Cynwyd, PA, Anna Mae James of Wilmington, NC, and Ruth Westerman of Mount Joy.
She was reunited in heaven with a great grandchild, Madison; a sister, Jean Rosen; and three brothers, Fred, David, and John Loewen.
A graveside service will be held at Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com