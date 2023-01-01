We are saddened to announce the passing of Julia Kay Cahill-Nish (nee Humbert) of Ambler, Pennsylvania. Julia passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the age of 56.
Julie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Nish; step-children, Allison and Michael Nish; and her three brothers, Philip (Tam), Nate (Susan), and Wes (Shari). She was preceded in death by her two loving parents, Richard and Lorraine Humbert, of Leola, Pennsylvania.
Julie passionately worked for Johnson & Johnson for over 21 years, where she was the Director of Pharmacovigilance Compliance Oversight and Analysis within the drug safety division.
A celebration of Julie's life was held on December 31 in Southampton, PA. The family asks that any donations in lieu of flowers be made to the ASPCA or Compassion International.