Julia "Julie" R. Greider, 79, entered into rest on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Oak Leaf Manor North. She had been under the care of Caring Hospice Services of Central PA. Born in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late B. Frank and Ruth C. Rohrer. She was the loving wife of Jay R. Greider, with whom they celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. Julie was a member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Mountville. She loved working outside in her gardens, crocheting many items including baby blankets that she gave to her family. Julie loved camping with her family. She worked at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Preschool for 28 years and retired from the Hempfield Rec Center's after school program.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Richard Aument (Elaine), of Lititz; Keith Aument (Melissa), of Mount Joy; two step daughters, Brenda Johnson (Scott), of Columbia, MD, Sharon Kiehl (Dave), of Landisville; grandchildren, Andrea, Ryan, Kinsey, Jasmine, Evan, Christopher, Samuel, Hope, and Karli; and one sister, Joanne Noblit, of West Sunbury, PA. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jane Good Swarr, Nancy R. Graybill; and two brothers, Eugene Rohrer and Gerald Rohrer. She was loved by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services for Julie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 100 W. Main St., Mountville, PA 17554. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Mountville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville