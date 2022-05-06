Julia I. (Iannone) Grossman, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary (Clerico) and George Iannone. She was the loving wife to the late Robert H. Grossman, who passed in 2002.
Julia was an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and previously a member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Julia was a graduate at Lancaster Catholic High School Class of 1948. Prior to retirement in 1987 she was employed as a Secretary and Office Manager at Central Paper Box Co., Secretary in Sales at Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp. and as an Administrative Assistant for Grossman & Grossman Builders for 10 years. Julia was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and crafts. She was a member of the Unwind Club, the Elks BPOE Auxillary #134 and the Iris Club.
Julia is survived by her children: George J. Sinopoli, Jr. husband of Joyce of Willow Street and David V. Sinopoli husband of Marina of Lancaster; 2 stepchildren: Gary L. Grossman husband of Linda of Maytown and Vickie G. Tyre of Maytown; her sister Teresa Bilger wife of Harvey of Mechanicsburg; 6 grandchildren; Josh, Reuben and Luke & Anthony, James and Angela; 11 step-grandchildren; Matthew, Michael, Corey, Ryan, Jeff, Amanda and Nick & Jeremy and April & Samantha and Clay; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren and fourteen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters and her stepson, Douglas H. Grossman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, address above.
