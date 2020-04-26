Julia Gottschall

Julia (Melnick) Gottschall, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster, PA. Born December 15, 1927, in Forestville, PA, and raised in Minersville, PA, Julia was the daughter of the late Roman and Fannie (Prytyskacz) Melnick. She was married to the late John J. Gottschall.
Anyone who ever spent any time with Julia speaks of her with fond, lasting memories. She lived to serve God by serving others, and volunteered her gifts daily at the Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church for 62 years. In addition to spending her voluntary time by polishing brass, cleaning pews, mending garments, and leading the Rosary over the years, she sat on several church committees in leadership roles, and would often speak to tour groups as the resident church historian. Julia did not spend all of her time at church – while at home, she was an avid Scrabble player, often playing several solitaire games (her left hand vs. her right hand) in a single day. She took pride in being the first member of her family to graduate from high school, and she was always reading a book or novel when she wasn't studying scripture. She enjoyed caring for her home and yard, and she could sharpen a mower blade on her grinding wheel just as well as serve a delicious full meal to her loving family and numerous friends.
Julia is survived by her four devoted children: Julianne Reid, of Lancaster, PA; Janet Loyd and her husband Harry Woodrow of Lancaster, PA; Jane Couch and her husband Ray of Willis Point, TX; and Joe Gottschall and his husband Scott Woody of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Also surviving are her five adoring grandchildren: Max Campbell and his wife Tina of Lancaster, PA; Mindy Campbell and her husband Ryan Hoffmaster of Millersville, PA; Adria (Couch) Weger and her husband Jeremy of Friendswood, TX; Lindsay (Gottschall) Hrybyk and her husband Alex of Millersville, MD; and Arin (Couch) Sue of Willis Point, TX; her five cherished great-grandchildren: Annabeth Weger, Liam Hoffmaster, Ethan Hrybyk, Elliot Weger, and Hannah Hrybyk; and by one sister, Stella (Melnick) Enge of Black Jack, MO.
Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late John J. Gottschall, on January 8, 1991; as well as her seven brothers: Michael, John, Frank, Wassel, Andrew, Peter and Nicholas, and four sisters: Marie, Ann, Theresa, and Helen.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA, with Father Brian Wayne officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julia's memory may be made to Historic St. Mary's Church, 119 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
