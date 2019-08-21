Julia F. Binkley went to her heavenly home on August 18, 2019, after a long and fulfilling life. Born on April 18, 1925, in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Katie Rebecca (Stump) Wenrich Sr. Julie was the wife of the late Richard O. Binkley.
As a girl, Julia helped on her parents' farm by picking, washing and bundling vegetables for market. She loved Sunday School and one of her teachers was her eldest sister, Margaret. With no neighbors close by or siblings her age, she found enjoyment in reading the funny papers, Bible stories, and books, and making mud pies, which she proudly claims to have learned to do "all by myself!"
In 1940 she left Pine Grove and moved to Manheim to live with her sister Edna and brother-in-law Cornie. She attended Manheim High School where she played on the school's first field hockey team. Julia graduated in 1942 and, on the advice of her sister Orpha, went on to study at Central Penn Business School in Harrisburg, PA, graduating on November 5, 1943. Afterwards, she worked at Raybestos in Manheim as a secretary and accountant.
When she was 20, Julia met Richard, whom she said was not only handsome, but was raised in a Christian home, which was very important to her. While dating, Richard had asked Julia to marry him a few times, with her being evasive in answering. Then in November of 1947 she declared, "Let's get married!" – and they did on December 13, 1947. After a few years of marriage, the couple began farming, and rented farms for several years. During that time, they had five children: Debrah E. Giambalvo (Joseph), Lancaster; the late Carol Ann Binkley; Glenn R. Binkley (Carole Jo Nissley), Marietta; Jeanne M. Gehret (Gary), Lancaster; and Laurie M. Newmoyer (Michael), Willow Street. In 1963, they purchased a dairy farm in West Hempfield Township. Julia worked hard taking care of her family, milking cows, raising vegetables, and tending her pristine flower gardens.
Remember those mud pies Julia was so proud of? Well, to the relief of her family, she moved on from mud pies and learned to cook and bake very well indeed. She made fantastic roast beef dinners! With assistance from her family, she grew, harvested and canned vegetables and fruits. One year, two of her daughters covertly entered her canned goods in the Pennsylvania Farm Show where Julia won a few ribbons.
Later in life, Julia went on to work for West Hempfield Township as a secretary. She retired in 1990 after suffering a stroke, which affected her speech. Realizing how blessed she was to have suffered nothing worse, she persevered. Her only regret was losing the ability to sing.
Julia deeply loved and delighted in her family! In addition to four of her five children, she is survived by six grandchildren: Jessica L. (Stacey) Gruver, Sarasota, FL; Jody L. (Christopher) Dellinger, Elizabethtown; Aaron G. (Amber Johnson) Binkley, San Francisco, CA; Austin G. (Megan Ferrick) Binkley, Columbia; Weston T. (Elizabeth Gore) Parrett, Hershey; and Jillian F. Newmoyer, Willow Street. She also is survived by eight great grandchildren: Victoria (Cody) Chism; Zachary and Joshua Dellinger; Owen and Drew Binkley; Emma Binkley; and Melisa and Jeremiah Parrett. Julia was predeceased by a granddaughter, Katie R. Binkley, sisters Margaret Daubert, Edna Evans and Orpha Heinbach, and brother Robert Wenrich Jr.
Julia was a kind, quiet, shy, and deceptively strong woman with a fierce heart for God. Her faith never wavered, even with the passing of her daughter Carol Ann. As dementia chipped away at her mind, Julia maintained a peace and happiness that showed through when least expected. She brought us joy, gave unconditional love, and made us smile even as her life was coming to a close.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, at Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens Street, Manheim, PA 17545, where the family will begin receiving guests beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment at Silver Spring Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julia's memory may be offered to the Brethren Volunteer Service, 1451 Dundee Ave., Elgin, IL 60120, or to the Water Street Mission, 210 S Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com