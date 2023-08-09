Julia E. Musser, 93, of Wrightsville, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia of June 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Florence (Poff) Nauss. She was the wife of the late Carl E. Musser.
Julia was a secretary for Donsco, Inc. for 44 years. She was a graduate of Wrightsville High School and was a member of Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church. Julia loved to travel, especially to the Outer Banks, and play 5 Crowns.
She is survived by her goddaughter April F. Franklin and her husband Ray of White Hall, MD grandchildren, great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews George, Bob and Julie Ann Stein and Gwen Saltzman. She was preceded in death by a sister Mary Lou Crumling.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 601 Hellam Street, Wrightsville.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4025 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17522.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam St. Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com