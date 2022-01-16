Julia Ann (Hess) Nolt, 64, of Lancaster died peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was married to Joseph E. Nolt, Jr. Born in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late C. Herbert Hess and Eunice (Bergey) Hess.
Julia was a lifeguard for much of her adult life. She was an avid swimmer, biker, beach lover, and stayed active with many outdoor activities. She also had a passion for music and played many instruments. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church where she played in the Bell Choir.
Julia spent most of her extra time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed many trips with her family and was always there for everyone with a beautiful smile on her face.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Jodi Trauger and Janelle Nolt; grandchildren, Alexis, Alyssia, Tyler and Austin; and a great-grandchild, Jaivon. She is also survived by siblings, Jerry Hess, Dan Hess, Carol Martin, Kathleen Shuman and Twila Sauder.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. BOX 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Johns Hopkins University of Medicine 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1722, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Service will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
