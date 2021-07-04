Julia Allinger Levis, died June 23rd at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ridgway, PA to Martha (Zurcher) and Leo Allinger, she was predeceased by her husband Calvin Levis in 2018. Julia was a graduate of Waynesburg College and Temple University and retired from the faculty of Penn Manor High School where she taught Latin and English.
She is survived by a son George (Therese Creel) of North, VA. Her daughter Martha died in 1976. Also survived by grandchildren Joseph, Brooklyn, NY, Mark (Megan), Belmar, NJ, Thomas (Laura Joralemon), Jersey City, NJ, great-granddaughters, Molly and Morgan Levis, and great-grandsons Maxwell and Theodore Levis. Six siblings preceded her in death: William Allinger, Margaret Urbancic, Grace Devitt, Dorothy Langen, "Peachie" King and Donald Allinger.
Julia was a member of the Iris Club and several book clubs. She was an avid reader and crossworder.
The family would like to particularly thank the staff at Brethren Village for their care and support of Julia over recent years.
A Memorial service will be held at the Brethren Village Chapel, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Donations in her memory may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Debord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster. Condolences may be offered on their website:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
