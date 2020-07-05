Julia A. (Miller) Durn, 87, formerly of Coopersburg, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence in Greenville, SC. She is the wife of the late LaRue "Ike" R. Durn who died in December 2015. Julia was born in Center Valley, PA in December 1932 to the late Warren F. and Alma P. (Reichard) Miller. She is a 1953 graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing and served 10 years as Director and Officer of Southern Lehigh Little League. Julia worked at Quakertown Hospital and the Renewal Center, Quakertown as an RN for 20 years, retiring in 1992.
SURVIVORS
Children: Randall B. (Janet) of Indian Land, SC, Karl W. (Ruth) of Greenville, SC, Roger W. (Karen) of Macungie, Daniel J. (Sandra) of Saratoga, CA; sister: Jeanette F. Hall of Allentown; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 step great-grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson: Joseph Durn.
SERVICE
Private service at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Woodland Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.