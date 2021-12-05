Julia A. “Julie” Hudak, 93 of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Born in Lilly, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Emma Homerich and the loving wife of Alex Hudak, prior to his passing in 1986.
Julie absolutely cherished her son, Joe, and her granddaughter, Cortney. She could not wait to become a great-grandmother to Reese Sullivan who is due in January. She will also be missed by her 5 granddogs: Mia, Teah, Kyah, Cruz and Sidney.
Julie is survived by her son Joseph, husband of Kay (Wentz), her granddaughter Cortney (Hudak) Van Ausdal, wife of Brandon, and her three siblings: Anna Mardula, Charles Homerich, and George Homerich (Gayle). She was preceded in death by her four siblings: Erma Faust, Helen Leja, John Homerich, and Paul Homerich.
Julie was an avid seamstress throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic who was very involved in her local parishes in both Portage and Lititz. She regularly led the Rosary and volunteered with multiple fundraising events. She was an avid lover of puzzles, bowling, and spending time outdoors.
Services will be private at the request of the family. Interment will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Cresson, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Julia’s name may be made via mail to the Lancaster City Police K9 Foundation located at 39 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
