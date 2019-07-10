Jules M. Forman, 101, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, July 7, 2019. He was the loving husband of D. Virginia Forman who passed away in 2005. He was also preceded in death by an elder sister, Beatrice, a younger brother, Allan, and twin sisters who perished as infants. He had a strong faith in God, an amazing love of life, and a persistently positive attitude that helped him to overcome obstacles and inspire all who knew him.
Jules was born to immigrant parents, Samuel and Rose (Indes) Forman, in Newark, NJ in 1918. He was a child of the Great Depression and grew up with few material comforts. He also faced significant health challenges as a youngster. The hardships of his formative years forged a courageous and upbeat spirit that he carried throughout his life. Jules was a vocal advocate for good nutrition, healthy living, and hard work. Through his teen years he delivered newspapers and worked in his father's candy store. He financed his engineering degree at the Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ) through a variety of jobs, including conducting research for the Dept. of Agriculture and climbing trees to inspect for Dutch Elm disease. After graduating from Stevens, he taught engineering at the college until he was recruited by RCA. He was among the first dozen transferees to the new RCA plant in Lancaster, PA. It was in Lancaster, where he met his beloved wife Ginny with whom he shared more than 56 blissful years of marriage.
As an RCA research and development engineer for 42 years, Jules was especially proud to have been instrumental in the development of allied radar systems during WWII and for his pioneering work in the early days of color television. He served as chairperson of the Pennsylvania Society for Professional Engineers and headed several national technical committees on behalf of the electronics industry.
Despite his short stature, he was an outstanding lifelong athlete. He lettered four years in basketball and tennis at Stevens, played basketball in the RCA basketball league into his 50s, and enjoyed competitive tennis until age 89. He was active civically as well, serving on the Board of the Lancaster County Mental Health organization and as President of his AARP chapter. He was the oldest living member of the Grandview United Methodist Church.
Jules will be lovingly remembered and honored by his grateful family, including his children, Jean Kratz and husband Keith (Lancaster), Nancy Pletcher and husband Robert (Lititz), Gail Campbell (Manheim), and Glenn Forman and wife Leslee (Lititz) as well as his ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will also be lovingly remembered by countless friends, many of whom called him ‘Grandpa.'
A Celebration of Life for Jules will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where the family will greet friends from 2:00 - 3:00 PM. A reception will follow the service. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com