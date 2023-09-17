Juell Ellen Stroup, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on September 10, 2023 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Morris E. Stroup who passed away in 2015. Born in Warsaw, IN, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Patricia (Hoffman) Daisy.
After graduating from high school, she spent much of her career in various retail customer service roles.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, traveling, driving in her convertible, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and most of all spending time with her adoring family and friends.
Juell is survived by her children, Jim E. Stroup (husband of Suzanne) and Tamara E. (wife of Breck McLean); grandchildren, Zacary Stroup, Griffin Stroup and Britney (wife of Christopher Lutz.) Also surviving is her brother, Charles Daisy (husband of Jennifer) and sisters Patti Ann Kuzma, Nina Campbell and Karen Campbell, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert Daisy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
