Judy W. Bender, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at home. She was born in Conestoga, daughter of the late J. Abram and Lois Warfel Herr. She worked as a hostess at Columbia Diner before her retirement. Her family was the joy of her life.
She is survived by one daughter: Cindy L. (Maynard L., Jr.) Groff, Pequea. Two grandchildren: Nicole (Jeremy W.) Stauffer, Millersville and Matthew R. (Laura) Groff, Washington Boro. Three great-grandchildren: Bennett and Kayden Stauffer and Riley Groff. Siblings: Rose (Donnie) Frey, Lancaster; Dana (Phyllis) Herr, Breezewood and Hope (Chet) Arment, Landisville. She was preceded in death by one son: Steven D. Bender.
Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, June 20, 2022 for a visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Private interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »