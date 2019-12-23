Judy Peitzman Shenk, 71, of Summit Hills, Mountville, PA, died peacefully at Hospice and Community Care on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of Sydney W. Shenk and they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on May 24th. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Shirley Wainer Peitzman.
Judy graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Oglethorpe University and did her graduate work at Georgia State University. She was a teacher with the Warwick Middle and Elementary schools for 32 years, and served as the past president of Warwick Education Association. Judy worked as the former assistant director and volunteer at Aaron's Acres.
She was a lifetime member of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim and served as the Past President of the board of trustees. She was a teacher in the religious school, chair of the ritual committee, and member of the Women of Shaarai Shomayim (Sisterhood).
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Matthew, husband of Amber York, Elizabethtown, PA, and a sister, Roberta Peitzman of Lancaster, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Judy's Funeral Service at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00am with Rabbi Jack P. Paskoff officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of the service. The interment will take place at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, attn: Peitzman Technology Fund, 75 E. James Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, or Aaron's Acres, 1861 Charter Lane, Ste. 114, Lancaster, PA 17601.
