Judy Martin, 71, of Newport, VT, passed away on June 19, 2021 in Lebanon, NH. She was born on December 18, 1949 in Carlisle, PA to Frank and Viola (Sheriff) Smith.
Judy enjoyed painting ceramics, walking, loved being outside and reading.
She is survived by her husband Richard Martin, children: Jeffrey Martin and his wife Tammy, Michele Geib, and Benjamin Martin and his wife Marivel, grandchildren: Scott, Jordan, and Nathanael Geib, Anah Martin, Esther Martin, and Oren Martin, her brothers Emerson, Robert, and Donald Smith, sisters Anna Mary and Charlotte. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter Charlene, brothers John, Carl and Edward Smith, and sisters Doris, Bonnie and Roxanne.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to United Christian Academy, 65 School Street, Newport, VT 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
