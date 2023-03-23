Judy Lee Broce, 71, of Willow Street, formerly of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was the beloved wife of Bertram Brown, with whom she shared 7 years of marriage. Born in Miles City, MT, she was the daughter of the late Bill E. and Laura L. (Leischner) Greenfield.
Judy was a graduate of Billings Senior High School, class of 1969. She was hired by DuPont at the age of 18 as a mailroom clerk. She continued to work in the mailroom for 46 years, retiring in 2015 from Canon Business Systems as a mailroom manager.
After retirement, Judy moved to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to live closer to her daughter and son-in-law. She spent the last of her years spending time with her husband, Bertram, and her grandsons, who affectionately call her Gandy. Judy was a fantastic cook and baker, known especially for her famous potato salad, chocolate chip cookies, and fudge. In her spare time, she enjoyed making crafts, working on puzzles, and she loved to share a good laugh. Judy was an online attendee of Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Lori Shenk, wife of Mark, and their children, Benjamin and Nathan, all of Lancaster, a son, Daniel Cregan, husband of Renee, and their children, Rylee, Titus, and Onaleigh, all of Honey Brook, and her sisters, Linda (Michael) Cook, of Newark, DE, Penny (Daryl) Hanson, of Fontana, CA, and Lana (Robert) Manley, of Billings, MT. She is also survived by a stepson, George McCrae, Jr., of Wilmington, DE, a nephew, Jeffrey (Karen) Cook, and their sons, Logan and Spencer, all of Middletown, DE, and a niece, Jennifer Cook, of Newark, DE.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a time of visitation at the church from 3 p.m. 4 p.m. There will be a time of food and refreshments immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's memory to Grace Community Church of Willow Street at the above address.
