Judy L. Wooters, 71, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with her family by her side at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph N. and Mary Jane Doebler Bryson. Judy was the wife of the Reverend H. Frederick Wooters, and they observed their 23rd wedding anniversary in July of this year. For over twenty years Judy worked as an office manager for CAS PACK Packaging Company, Philadelphia. Her interests included puzzles, knitting, and traveling.
Surviving in addition to her husband Frederick, are three sons: Richard Thompson of Philadelphia, Joseph R. Thompson of Lancaster, Mike Thompson of Horsham, a step son, Christopher Wooters of Germany, nine grandchildren, three brothers: Joseph Jr. husband of Betsy Bryson of Manheim, Roger Bryson of Stedman, NC, Wayne Bryson of Mobile, AL, a sister, Mary Ann "Mudd" wife of Christian Decker of Manheim, and a step brother, Kenneth husband of Barb Smith of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a step daughter, Cheryl A. Will, and a brother, James A. Bryson.
Services for Judy will be private and at the convenience of the family.
