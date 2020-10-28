Judy L. Lucas, 62 of Columbia passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020.
Judy will be missed by her sons, Dawayne T. Lucas of Columbia and Eric M. Lucas of York, and her granddaughters, Serenity Rose Lucas and Neyelle Grey. She will also be missed by her brothers, James Lucas of Lancaster, Rafus Lucas of Harrisburg and Kevin Lucas of Lititz, and her sisters, Lorna F., wife of Ronald English of Philadelphia, Sarah Lucas, Joyce Lucas and Juantia Lucas, all of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Lucas, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to Judy's funeral service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11AM from Kingdom Life International Assembly, 223 W. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 9 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. Judy will be escorted by a dignified White Horse Drawn Hearse to her farewell service at the cemetery. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga 717-393-1776
