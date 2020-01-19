Judy L. Gerz

Judy L. Gerz, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on January 14, 2020.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late H. Roland and Elva May Fiester Ferguson. She was raised by her late sister, Frances and her husband William Klebsch.

Judy is survived by her son: Alexander W."Bill" Gerz of Lancaster and her siblings: Anna "Nan" Dunkle, Faye Hohman, Joseph Ferguson, and Patricia wife of John Spedden.

