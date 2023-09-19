Judy K. Halbleib, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Bainbridge, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Gutshall. Judy was the wife of Larry W. Halbleib with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Judy was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School. Judy attended St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bainbridge. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, camping, and the beach. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Larry, are three children, Craig Kauffman of Bainbridge, Angela Swartz, fianc of Jeremy Rodgers of Lancaster, and Patricia Styer of Mount Joy; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a sister-in-law, Sandra Gutshall of Bainbridge.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, William D. "Willie" Swartz and a brother, Charles Gutshall Jr.
A funeral service honoring Judy's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 E. Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 4 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 3 PM to 4 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 N 2nd St, Bainbridge, PA 17502. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com