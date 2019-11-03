Judy E. Stoltzfus, 74, of Elverson, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Brandywine Hospital.
She was married 55 years to Louis G. Stoltzfus, Jr. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Rhoda Hollinger Petersheim.
Louis and Judy resided on their family farm, Spring Hollow Dairy, which they operated since 1969. She loved country music, especially Allan Jackson, and enjoyed her vast collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia. She touched so many lives with her sweet, caring and thoughtful presence. Most of all, Judy loved her grandchildren who will miss her kind and loving spirit.
Surviving besides her husband are two daughters Shannon (Stoltzfus) Hart, wife of Michael Hart and Michelle (Stoltzfus) McGinn wife of Eric McGinn; grandchildren, Rachel and Ashley Hart and Ryder and Zoey McGinn; and a brother, Carl Petersheim of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by a brother Jere Petersheim.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, at 11:00 A.M. at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill with Conrad Kraybill officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Elverson, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com