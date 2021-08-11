On Friday, August 6th, Judy Buckwalter left her earthly home on the hill to be welcomed by her heavenly father and reunited with her parents Chester T. and Leah McFann Rintz. Born in Lancaster and raised in Eden Township until the age of 12, Judy later moved to Strasburg Township where she met the boy next door, Charles (Chuck) Buckwalter. It wasn't long before they became high school sweethearts and began planning their future life together. While still in high school, Chuck began building them their forever home. He proposed and they were married on August 26, 1972.
Judy loved to go go go. She taught Sunday school, regularly visited the elderly in nursing homes, was a girl scout leader, sang in the church choir, and much more. All the while, she was an amazing wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She adored her grandchildren, Madison, Ema, Isabella and Eva. Judy was an avid and faithful fan of her granddaughters' many activities; she was at every performance and never missed a game. She enjoyed vacationing with her daughters' families, especially when it came to Disney and the beach, where Chuck bought them their second home in Dagsboro, DE.
After the birth of her first daughter in 1974, Judy began working alongside her mother at the Strasburg Pharmacy, now known as Wiley's Pharmacy. Judy was a dedicated and faithful employee who treated her customers like family. During the holidays, Judy was the most festive gal in town, dedicating her most elaborate costumes for work to the delight of her many customers. Young and old would flock to the pharmacy just to see what crazy outfit she put together, many's favorite being her giant turkey suit. Outside of her flair for outlandish attire, Judy had a passion for knowing every customer on a personal level and considered them her friend. She made special visits to her customers at home, in retirement homes, and in hospitals. In specific, Judy committed every Saturday to visit her friends in nursing homes.
Judy worked at the pharmacy for over 40 years, even after her Parkinson's diagnosis, until a fall in 2014. After the fall, the effects of Parkinson's disease spiraled quickly, ravaging her body but most certainly not her spirit. Despite the abrupt end of her independence and mobility, she continued to live with enthusiasm and joy. Judy met every setback with determination and never once complained. All these qualities endeared her to many.
Judy is watching over her husband; Chuck, daughter and son-in-law; Jodi & Benjamin Hollinger, daughter and son-in-law; Erin & Colm Hirschmann, granddaughters; Madison, Ema, Isabella and Eva, brothers; John Rintz, life partner of the late Keith Wittig, and James Rintz (Faye), sister Shirley Huegel (Edward), faithful friend and caregiver Mary Jane Fisher, her sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy's Celebration of Life & Luncheon will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, Pastor Dawn M. Groff officiating. Feel free to wear something festive (Christmas sweater, holiday tie, etc). The service will include a time to share memories.
If desired, memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation online www.michaeljfox.org/donate, by phone 1-800-708-7644, or mail Donation Processing: The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
