Judy Buchanan, a wonderful woman that had a passion for life through travel, community, and family, regretfully passed away on June 25th at her home of over 40 years in Southern Nevada. Over the many wonderful years of her life, she has made a profound impact on the lives of all those she holds dear.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years Gary Buchanan who was the love of her life. She is also survived by her daughter, Tammy Holmes and her son, Tom Wolf. She was the oldest of her eight siblings and is survived by her sisters; Joyce Trout, Cindy Purnell and five brothers; Bud Denlinger, Allen Denlinger, Glen Denlinger, Tim Denlinger and Scott Denlinger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Durs, her father, Claire Denlinger and her sister, Joan McFalls. Judy was the proud, loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and was able to help them grow into strong individuals to support and create wonderful families.
Her family was scattered all around the world throughout the years and during this time she would always stay in touch with them as she adapted over the years to learn and embrace technology to allow her to constantly communicate and help with words of wisdom and kind direction. She will always be admired by her family and her legacy and impact on this world will forever be felt through them.
Service to be held Sunday at 11:00 AM on July 18th, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home located at 6200 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV. 89119. Celebration of Life reception will be held at the club house at 3570 Braewood Ave., Las Vegas NV. 89121 at 1:00 PM on July 18th.
