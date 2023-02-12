Judy Ann Callaway, 66, a longtime resident of Columbia, passed away peacefully, at home on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Mildred Baker. Judy will always be remembered for her opinionated and spunky personality. She was an incredible artist who enjoyed drawing, arts and crafts, sewing and gardening.
She will be missed by many, including her son: Troy (Tania M.) Callaway, Lancaster and her daughter: Taylor Callaway. Her longtime companion: Craig W. Flinchbaugh, Columbia and her longtime caregiver: Tiffany Weire-Bianco.
Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery, Felton. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »