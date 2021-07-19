Judy Ann (Anya) Porter died on July 4th, 2021, at the age of 71. She was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn to Henry and Cecilia Friedlander, and was the youngest of their three children. She attended New York's prestigious High School of the Performing Arts for dance, and excelled in her studies throughout her life, achieving multiple graduate degrees. She and her husband, Cecil, had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple moved around throughout their lives, spending a large portion of that time in Lancaster, PA where they were blessed with two children. Judy explored multiple professional endeavors including anthropology, archaeology, furniture-restoration, teaching, and social work, bringing her boundless energy, curiosity, and kindness with her to each new career. Judy and Cecil moved to Bluefield, WV in the summer of 2015 to enjoy their retirement together and with their fur babies. Judy passed after a short battle with illness but was fortunate enough to have her family there at the end.
Judy is survived by her husband, Cecil; son Morgan and daughter Caetlyn; and her siblings, Jane Treacy and Richard Friedlander. As well as the Bluefield Cat Mafia, Oddie, Max, Miranda, Al, Mungo, Cinnamon, Mittens, Iggy, and Dirk the Semi-Wonder Dog.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Second Chance for Cats at secondchanceforcats.org or 874 Littlesburg Road Bluefield, WV 24701. A memorial service will be held at Craft Memorial Library on August 14th from 2-5pm. A second memorial service will be held in Lancaster, PA at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com.