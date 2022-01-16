Judy A. Wiley, 68, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, Judy was the daughter of the late William and Helen Hippey Gerz and the wife of Leon Wiley for 50 years.
Judy worked as a Product Development Technician for Thermacore, Inc., retiring after 25 years of service. She loved her cats and shopping, and enjoyed going to breakfast with her friend, Deb Druck.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jesse Wiley, of Lancaster, her sisters: Helen Long and Jeri Price, both of Willow Street and her brothers: Ronald Gerz and Robert Gerz, both of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Gerz, Jr.
A private graveside will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at a later date.
