Judy A. Schreiber, 76, of Lititz, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Lauraine Brown Thorman. Judy was the loving wife of James "Jim" N. Schreiber and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary in July of this year. Judy received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL. For many years Judy worked as a registered nurse. She worked in the nursery and later as the supervising nurse for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Chester County Hospital in West Chester. Judy continued her career by working in the health field for Aetna Insurance. She was an active and faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, where she was a member of the church choir, and also volunteered at Landis Homes. Her interests included sailing, reading, music, spending time in the outdoors, flower gardening, and she was a passionate Green Bay Packers fan.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jim, is a daughter, Sarah A. Gohara wife of Tom Potts, a grandson, Taylor Gohara all of Birdsboro, a sister, Christine wife of Peter Magadan of Phoenix, AZ. Preceding her in death is a sister, Sharlyn Fathergill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Judy's graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Judy's memory to: Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Calvary Church Building Fund, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com