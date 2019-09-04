Judy A. Minder, 72, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, Judy was the daughter of the late Richard V. and Nelda V. Sheaffer Groff. A homemaker earlier in life, she later went on to work as a physical therapy assistant at Community Hospital of Lancaster. Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Kristine wife of Herbie Brown, of Sarasota, FL, Melissa Schmitt, of Wilmington, NC, Jennifer wife of DJ Johnson, of Manheim, and six grandchildren, Vaun, Kelly, Justin, Jenna, Cameron and Maddie. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, William and John Groff.
At Judy's request there will be no services. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.