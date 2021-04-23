Judy A. Kurtz, 80, of Mountville, PA went to her heavenly rest at Susquehanna Valley Nursing home. Judy was the wife of the late Charles R. Kurtz who died May 8, 1998 whom she was married to for 41 years. She was born in Lancaster to the late Mildred (Eckman) and Woodrow Brown.
Judy lived an example of Christ in her heart and showed Christ's love to her family and friends everyday. She shared her love, friendship and home for 15 years with many foster children. She with her husband owned and operated C & J Snack Bar for 15 years at Saturday's Market in Middletown until her retirement.
Judy enjoyed gospel cruises and camping with her family and friends the "Country Travelers". Judy's love of every thing Walt Disney World was infectious and spread throughout her family.
Judy is survived by three daughters and two sons: Pamela Overmeyer wife of George Overmeyer, Mountville, Charlene Steele wife of Thomas Steele, Mount Joy, Charles R. Kurtz, Jr. husband of Jill (Kasper) Kurtz, Mountville, Sandy Kurtz, Mountville, and
Randy Kurtz, Lititz. Also she is survived by eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one brother, Thomas G. Brown, husband of Sherry Brown and one sister, Roxanne Nein.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Robert C. Drescher, officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the funeral home on hour prior to the service.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired please consider a donation in Judy's memory to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
A living tribute »