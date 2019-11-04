Judy A. Hoffman

Judy A. (Summers) Hoffman, 69, of 810 Portage St., Gallitzin, Cambria Co., PA, formerly of Lancaster, died October 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gerald W. Hoffman (2018).
Judy was a CNA for 27 years until her retirement from ManorCare in 2008.
Born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Jacob D. and Jean A. (Bixler) Summers. Judy was a member of the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, Quarryville. A proud U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of American Legion-Post #34-Ladies Auxiliary, Lancaster.
Surviving are four children; Gerald W. (Renee), of Lititz, Steven T. (Kimberly), of Lancaster, James R., of York and Diana R. (Clarence P.) Conley, of Gallitzin; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and siblings; Virginia M. Hamill, Benjamin L., Norman A., and Michael Summers and a half-sister; Mary Jane Navarre. She was also preceded in death by two brothers; Martin and Daniel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Graveside Service with Military Honors to be held in the Riverview Burial Park, South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The casket will be closed. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials can be made in Judy's memory to a Veteran Charity of one's choice.
