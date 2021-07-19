Judy A. Groff, age 74, of Christiana, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was the wife of James F. "Rick" Groff, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on October 24th. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Joseph H. & Inez Henry Groff. She was a member of the Christiana United Methodist Church. She graduated from Octorara High School class of 1965. Judy was an aide with the Head Start Program for 32 years. She enjoyed her church, going to the beach, playing bingo and most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 4 children: John husband of Debbie Warmiak Groff of Gap, Vicki Groff of Gap, Joel husband of Liz Weins Groff of Naples, FL, Jamie husband of Sarah Holbrook Groff of Christiana, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Donna J. Phenneger of Talbott, TN. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by a sister Mary Jane White.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Sunday, July 25th at 3 p.m. with a viewing time from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. shiveryfuneralhome.com