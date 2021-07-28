Judy A. Carter (Gochnauer), 63, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 born in and remained a lifelong resident of Lancaster County. She was married to Dennis L. Carter for 41 years. She graduated from Hempfield High School and began her 45-year career in banking, during which she worked in a series of Operational and Branch Management positions at Wells Fargo and its predecessors (including National Central, Hamilton, CoreStates, First Union and Wachovia) from 1974 to 2010; Members 1st Credit Union from 2010 to 2017; and Univest from 2017 until her retirement in 2019.
Judy was an accomplished rug hooking artist and Master Artisan in the field of Fiber with the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, as well as an accredited McGown teacher. She shared her talent of design, color planning, and rug hooking by teaching in Lancaster and throughout the United States. She also wrote articles for Rug Hooking Magazine and wrote a book, Hooking Animals. Her works received numerous awards and accolades within the rug hooking community, of which she was an active and cherished member.
Judy was also involved in multiple community organizations including the Fulton Theater corporate team for over 25 years.
She loved spending time with her son and his family and especially enjoyed her role as a grandma. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Christopher; daughter-in-law, Roseanne; two grandchildren, Weston and Clara; parents Robert and Mary Anne Gochnauer; brother, Richard Gochnauer (Loren); nieces. Morgan Ruhl (Remy) and Katy Williams (Adam) and mother-in-law. Doris Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Healing Journey Foundation, Lancaster Cancer Center, Hospice, or the American Cancer Society.
At Judy's request and due to COVID concerns, there will be no public services. Online condolences can be made at www.weremember.com/search.
