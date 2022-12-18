Judson R. Hall, Jr., 73, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Fay Louise Patton Hall, who passed away on May 29, 2021. Born in Coatesville, he is the son of Doris DiSanto Hall of Strasburg and the late Judson R. Hall.
Judd had worked for 35 years for IdentiCard Systems Inc. as a quality manager. Following his retirement, he worked at the Choo Choo Barn where he worked in the store and assisted with the train layout.
He was truly a "train guy", enjoying building and maintaining multiple layouts at his house, both inside and in the backyard. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, tending to his ponds, and all outdoor activities.
He was a 32nd degree Mason, being a member of Lancaster Lodge 43, the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, and the Harrisburg Consistory.
Judd was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971 as a SP5 in military intelligence.
In addition to his mother, Doris, he is survived by his sons: James married to Kacie Hall of Willow Street, and Jeffrey Hall of Lancaster and his siblings: Craig married to Virginia Hall of East Hempfield Twp., Jeffrey married to Jill Hall of Mercersburg, and Doris Hall-Gulati married to Andy Gulati of Lancaster.
A memorial service will be held in the near future for which an announcement will be made. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Judd's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 kfcp.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com