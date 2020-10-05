Judith Priscilla Hamlin, age 77, passed away at the Green Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Malvern, on her birthday, Friday, October 2, 2020. She was married to Jack C. Hamlin, Jr. for 35 years before his death in 2018. She was born in Atglen, daughter of the late Elmer J. and Ruth Stoltzfus Kauffman. She graduated from Octorara High School in 1961. She was a homemaker and had also worked for Turkey Hill Markets. She had a love for cats and also enjoyed painting pictures for her family. In the past, she had attended the Jennersville Church of the Brethren.
Surviving is a son Wilbert Bennett, Jr. and 2 grandchildren, a sister Doris A. Prange of Oxford and a sister-in-law Edith M. Lilley Kauffman of Atglen. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Clarence B. and Elwood S. Kauffman.
A graveside service will take place at the Glen Run Cemetery, Lantz Road, Atglen, on Thursday, October 8th at 3 p.m. with a viewing time from 2:30 until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
