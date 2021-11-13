Judith Pauline Miller, 79, of Reading, formerly of Marianna, Florida and Denver, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health.
She was born in Hagerstown, MD, to the late Ralph and Helen (Pryor) Boward and was the wife of the late Larry O. Miller, Sr. who passed away in 2015.
Judith was a homemaker and valued her time as a nurse's aide. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, bird-watching and ballroom dancing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Judith is survived by four children, Anthony Miller of Brownstown, Cheryl, wife of Brian Spohn of Brownstown, Larry Jr., husband of Melanie Miller of Walterboro, SC, and Christopher, husband of Linda Miller of Towson, MD; and four grandchildren: Yvonne, Cyrah, Lauren and Ryan and two great-grandchildren: Autumn and Tyler.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Rosenberry, and survived by two half-siblings, Susan (Fatzinger) Kennedy and Alan Kennedy of Florida.
Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Brownstown Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
