Judith P. Cluck, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Born in Chicago, she had resided in Lancaster since 1945, being the daughter of the late Clement and Agnes Blankenmeyer Powderly. She was married to the late Mark D. Cluck, who passed away in 1987.
Retiring in 2005, she previously was employed at CoreSource and Educators Mutual Life Insurance Company.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
She is survived by her brother, Philip Powderly of Rochester, NY; a niece Kathleen Costello; a nephew Christopher Powderly and 3 great-nieces: Kelsey, Michelle, and Taylor. She was preceded in death by her brother, Terrence Powderly.
Friends will be received by Judy's family on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 10:30 AM-11 AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to St. Anthony's Catholic Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com