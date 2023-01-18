Judith Margaret Singer, 79, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Judy was born in Baltimore, MD. During her early life, she lived in Baltimore, North China, and Hong Kong with her missionary parents, the late Rodger Miller Singer and Florence Empie Singer, and her sisters, Melissa Beth Yates and Martha Ruth Thomas.
She attended Gettysburg College for her undergraduate studies, and Teachers College, Columbia University, for graduate work. She was a music teacher for many years in East Orange, NJ, and Elizabeth, NJ. She was employed for 10 years as the records manager for the Lutheran Council in the U.S.A. in New York City.
Judy was a church musician for most of her adult life as soprano soloist at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, NY, and then at First Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth, NJ, and Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, PA.
She was happily married to David A. Newall for 34 years and had one beloved daughter, Kathryn Margaret. Also beloved was Kathryn's wife, Kate Mullan, and Judy's amazing granddaughter, Naomi Christine.
Judy and David moved to Luther Acres in Lititz, PA, in 2012, where Judy continued to sing in choirs at Highland Presbyterian Church and Temple Shaarai Shomayim. She conducted the Luther Acres choir from 2015 to 2022.
Burial at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery, 223 E Liberty Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, will take place on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Rabbi Jack Paskoff officiating. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
