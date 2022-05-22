Judith M. Smith, 75, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Brethren Village.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Stephen and Marion (Bonsall) Sweigart and was the wife of the late Daryl Smith, Sr.
Judith had worked for Gold Rush, Inc. She was a great cook and loved gardening.
Judith is survived by two sons, Daryl, Jr., husband of Stacy Smith of Reinholds, Shawn, husband of Heather Smith of Ephrata; a daughter, Shayla, wife of Dr. Chris Brabazon of Ephrata; grandchildren, Kayla, wife of Mike Furnier, Kelsi, wife of Ben Stephan, Ben, husband of Brittany (Morgan) Smith, Kyle Smith, fianc of Danielle Witmyer, Hannah Smith and Gannon Brabazon; great-grandchildren, Talon, Cole, Ace, Grayson, Rylee and Karter; five siblings, Stephen, Kenneth, Warren, Ronald and Betty; companion Roy Stricker.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley and a brother, Larry.
A graveside service will held Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10 a.m., at Pleasantview Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
