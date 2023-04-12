Judith M. "Judy" Eriksen, 67, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Kadima at Lititz. Born in Shade Gap, she was the daughter of Phyllis Roddey Fake of Manheim, and the late Arthur Eriksen. Judy worked many years at Specialty Machine Products, Lancaster. Judy was the ultimate "Social Butterfly" and she lived to talk and make friends 24 hours a day. She had a deep love for her family, and sincerely cared for those that helped her daily.
Surviving in addition to her mother, Phyllis, are two sisters: Josie M. Ruhl, and Lori A. Montgomery of Manheim, a brother, Daniel L. husband of Cheryl Montgomery of Charlotte, NC, three nieces and three grand nieces.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Judy's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »