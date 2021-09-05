Judith M. "Judi" (Weidner) More, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at her home in Elizabethtown, surrounded by her loving family. Born Monday, April 12, 1948, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Miriam (Becker) Weidner and the late John Weidner. She was married to Jack A.D. More on June 25, 1966.
Judi worked as an administrative assistant for the Elizabethtown Area High School where she loved her job, especially working with autistic children. After retiring from the school district, Judi worked in the Pro Shop at Cool Creek Golf Club, Wrightsville.
Judi was an avid golfer and golf fan! She recently fulfilled a life-long dream of playing at Pinehurst in North Carolina. She also loved the golf trips with her dear friends to Myrtle Beach, SC. You could also find her ironing while watching golf on TV.
Judi also loved to bake. She was famous for her pumpkin and lemon meringue pies. She even perfected vegan and gluten free pies to share with her family and friends. She especially loved baking Christmas cookies with her two precious granddaughters, Katy and Lauren.
Above all, Judi loved her family. She treasured her children and grandchildren. She had a way of making everyone she encountered feel cherished and loved. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her mother, Miriam Weidner, of Elizabethtown and two sons: Christopher R. More, of Minneapolis, MN and John D. More, of Naugatuck, CT. Also surviving are two granddaughters: Katy and Lauren More, of Prospect, CT; a sister, Carol Kishbaugh, of Elizabethtown; Judi and Jack's "adopted daughter", neighbor and friend, Prudence Martin, married to Darin, of Elizabethtown, as well as Judi's extended family, caring friends and also her beloved dog, Ziva.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with the Reverend A. Preston Van Deursen officiating. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judi's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, www.lghealth.org/makeagift
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com