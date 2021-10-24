Judith M. Breger, 69, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 23, 2021. Born in Coatesville, Judi was a daughter of the late Virgil B., Sr. and Carol (Swisher) Marshall and the wife of Mark S. Breger for 25 years, until his passing in 2007.
Judi was a graduate of Coatesville High School, class of 1970. She went on to West Chester University where she obtained her master’s degree in social work. Judi’s career was rooted in caring for others. For many years she worked at Deveraux Advanced Behavioral Health in West Chester, Elwyn Behavior Health, and then retired from Abilities in Motion in Lancaster where she was the Supports Coordinator. Judi volunteered regularly at Meals on Wheels, dishing out her kindness and friendship with every visit. Judi was always active and social, she enjoyed meetups with walking, biking, and kayaking groups. An adventure was around every corner for Judi, she loved to travel and always weaved-in family visits with every trip. To be a friend of Judi was to be a friend for life. Her presence brightened a room, and her hospitality had no end. Most of all, she adored her role as grandma and loved her family to the core.
Judi is survived by two sons, Matthew W. Breger, husband of Lindsay Buss Breger, of Macungie and Joshua W. Breger, fiancé of Kayla Griggs, of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Michaella and Maverick Breger; and three siblings, Sandra "Tinksey" Thompson, Becky Goebert, and Blake Marshall.
In memory of Judi, memorial contributions may be sent to mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org/donate; or 1411 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
A graveside service and time of sharing will be held Sat., Nov. 6th at 12 noon in Muddy Creek Cemetery, 10 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517.
